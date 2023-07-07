Vioolsdrift border crossing reopens

The Vioolsdrift border crossing into South Africa from Namibia has been reopened for use by the public after being closed due to flooding.

Roads Authority Corporate Communications Manager, Hileni Fillemon confirmed to Nampa on Friday that the Vioolsdrift border post is now open to all vehicles.

Fillemon earlier this week said the border post at Noordoewer in Namibia is open, but the border post at Vioolsdrift in South Africa was closed due to road construction between the two borders.

This forced Namibians driving to South Africa to either make use of the Oranjemund or Ariamsvlei routes.

“Private cars and lorries are currently authorised to use the Noordoewer and Vioolsdrift border crossings,” Fillemon said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency