General

Vioolsdrift border crossing reopens

Web DeskComments Off on Vioolsdrift border crossing reopens

The Vioolsdrift border crossing into South Africa from Namibia has been reopened for use by the public after being closed due to flooding.

Roads Authority Corporate Communications Manager, Hileni Fillemon confirmed to Nampa on Friday that the Vioolsdrift border post is now open to all vehicles.

Fillemon earlier this week said the border post at Noordoewer in Namibia is open, but the border post at Vioolsdrift in South Africa was closed due to road construction between the two borders.

This forced Namibians driving to South Africa to either make use of the Oranjemund or Ariamsvlei routes.

“Private cars and lorries are currently authorised to use the Noordoewer and Vioolsdrift border crossings,” Fillemon said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

President re-appoints Pitta Gróz to Attorney General’s Office top job

Web Desk

Angolan head of State João Lourenço appointed Tuesday Hélder Fernando Pitta Gróz to the position of Attorney General (PGR).In the same Decree, João Lourenço also appointed Inocência Maria Gonçalo Pinto, Deputy Attorney General, according to the Preside…
General

World Drug Day 2022: events held worldwide raise awareness of drug challenges in crisis situations amid launching World Drug Report

Web Desk

UNODCs Field Offices, 1 July 2022 — The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.And each year, individ…
General

Central African Republic: Abuses by Russia-Linked Forces

Web Desk

(Nairobi) – Forces in the Central African Republic, whom witnesses identified as Russian, appear to have summarily executed, tortured, and beaten civilians since 2019, Human Rights Watch said today. National authorities, the country’s Special Criminal …