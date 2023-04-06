Vulcanizer docked for receiving stolen bicycle

A 40-year-old vulcanizer, Mohammed Ibrahim, was on Thursday docked in an Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT for allegedly receiving a stolen bicycle from a minor.

The police charged Ibrahim who resides in Chukuku village Kuje, FCT, with receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, S.K. Iyakwo told the court that Mr Sunday John of Old Kutunku Gwagwalada Abuja, reported the matter at the police station on April 2.

Iyakwo said that on March 10 a minor, 16, stole the complainant’s bicycle worth N35,000 and sold it to the defendant for N6,000.

He said that during police investigation the stolen bicycle was recovered from the defendant.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 316 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ayam Micheal, in an oral bail application prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Michael cited Section 158, 161 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to buttress his claims for bail.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the case until May 3 for hearing.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria