Wa-Naa wants more police personnel to be deplored in Wa

Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo, Overlord of the Waala Traditional Council has appealed to government to as a matter of urgency, deplore more Police personnel to the Wa Municipality to cease the killing of innocent souls, especially watchmen and travelers in recent times. He said the Wa Municipality had been grappling with the resurgence of the disturbing trend of serial killings of watchmen in the Wa Township, a recurrence of the tragic events of the year 2022. Naa Pelpuo made the appeal when Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) paid a courtesy call on him to seek his blessings and to begin his three days constituency campaign tour of the region to share his vision to the electorate and canvass votes for the party. He said the council was deeply concerned about the safety and security of the people and pleaded with the Vice President as the Chairman of the Police Council, to use his good offices to improve the capacity of the police personnel and pro vide logistics such as patrol vehicles to effectively address the current security challenges. The Wa-Naa announced that the Council intended to establish watchdog committees in the communities to assist the security agencies to apprehend perpetrators involved in those heinous crimes. Dr Bawumia assured the Wa-Naa and the Waala Traditional Council that due consideration would be given to their request to help address the security challenges the municipality was faced with He told the council that the presidency this time round was coming to the north as both Presidential Candidates of the major two parties; the NPP and the NDC were northerners. He said the difference, however, between Dr Bawumia and former President John Mahama was that Mr Mahama had been a Vice President and President before while he Bawumia had never been a President before. 'Another difference between us is that if Mr Mahama is elected as a president, he can only serve for a four-year term while Dr Bawumia will do eight years if all t hings go well,' he said. He pleaded for the support of Ghanaians, especially northerners to make a wise choice by electing Dr Bawumia as President since his services would be more beneficial to them than that of Mr Mahama. At Wechiau in the Wa West District, the Wechiau Naa Imoru Nandon Gomah said the NPP government created the Wa West District in 2004 and since then it had benefited from government's development projects. He, however, singled out the Agenda 111 District Hospital Project, which he said was about to be completed as the biggest project that would bring more health benefits to the people. He said the district had also benefited from some dugouts and dams under the one village, one dam project, which were used for dry season farming and livestock rearing purposes. Naa Gomah, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Wechiau Traditional Council, said even though some roads in the district had been worked on recently, several of them were in deplorable condition and needed to be improved on to fa cilitate the movement of people, goods, and services to market centres. He expressed worries about the recent disturbance between the people of Kandeo and Lassia over land and chieftaincy disputes, which caused the killing of persons. He commended the security agencies for their timely intervention to return peace to the district and gave the assurance that never again would such a thing happen in the area. Dr Bawumia told the people of the district that it had been only the NPP government that had brought more development to the area than any other government and urged them to vote massively for the NPP in the 2024 elections to continue to provide them with adequate infrastructure development. He announced that the Wa West District was a vast one and promised that if voted into power, he would create an additional new district for the Dorimon Area to enhance development. He said the contractor on the Agenda 111 project had assured him that by November this year, the project would be completed and commis sioned to cater for the health needs of the people in the district. The NPP Presidential Candidate advised the people to co-exist peacefully to benefit from the government's development projects to improve their livelihoods.