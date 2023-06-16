Walvis Bay budgets over N.dollars 600 million for capital projects

The Walvis Bay Municipality has tabled a N.dollars 609 million budget for capital projects, which will be executed over periods of more than one year.

During the tabling done in Walvis Bay on Thursday, chairperson of the Walvis Bay Council management committee councillor Richard Hoaeb said the total amount on the capital budget anticipated to be spent during the current financial year amounts to N.dollars 312 million and the remaining N.dollars 296 million into the next financial year.

Land development projects are anticipated to take up N.dollars 121 million, for projects which will be run over more than one financial year.

“From the above total land development budget, N.dollars 18.5 million has been budgeted for the development of Farm 37, Portion 11, while N.dollars 10.5 million has been budgeted for the electrification of Portion 10 of Farm 37. Both portions 10 and 11 of Farm 37 will yield 727 erven of which 677 are residential,” Hoaeb noted.

He added that N.dollars 26.7 million has been budgeted for the development of Narraville Extension 8 and is expected to yield 81 erven of which 71 erven are residential erven and N.dollars 11.5 million has been budgeted for, for the development of Extension 3 Meersig and is expected to yield about 94 erven, of which 86 are residential erven.

Service delivery-related projects take up a portion of N.dollars 11 million, and involves amongst others the implementation, upgrading and replacement of water and sewer infrastructure, planning and construction of a new wastewater treatment plant.

Meanwhile, N.dollars 577 million was budgeted for operational costs with expected expenditure recorded for the same amount, excluding estimated non-cash income and expenditure of N.dollars 64 million and N.dollars 214 million respectively.

The council has also announced a 5 per cent average increase for water, sewerage and refuse and 3 per cent for rates and taxes respectively for the current financial year.

No tariff adjustments on these items were proposed for the past consecutive two financial years - June 2021 and 2022.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency