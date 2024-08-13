Ouagadougou: Former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov is considered by the White House as an ideal candidate to replace President Vladimir Zelensky, the press office of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) revealed. 'Former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov is currently considered a suitable candidate. Among Avakov's 'strong points', the Americans cite his close ties with Ukrainian nationalist formations and his permanent contacts with the leaders of European countries,' the SVR said in a statement. The White House believes that this 'will allow the West to better prepare for a possible opening of talks with Russia on the resolution of the conflict'. Rising discontent According to reports reaching Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, discontent with Zelensky is growing among the American elite and, in both the Democratic and Republican parties, "increasingly loud voices are "raise to express doubts about the judicious use of the billions of dollars in military aid that kyiv receives ." 'Zelensky is taking reckless steps that threaten to lead to escalation well beyond Ukraine's borders. The head of the kyiv regime is taking feverish actions because he is primarily concerned with preserving his own power position, which has been shaken since his presidential term expired on May 20. In the current situation, Washington is studying the possibilities of replacing the Ukrainian leader with a more manageable and less corrupt personality, who would suit the majority of Western allies,' the press office of the Russian SVR said. Information campaign The Russian agency also indicated that "the American administration has already tasked affiliated NGOs with developing a scenario for Avakov's accession to power in Ukraine." 'This issue is currently being discussed with the leaders of Ukraine's main opposition parties, Yulia Tymoshenko of the All-Ukrainian Fatherland Union and Pyotr Poroshenko of European Solidarity, as well as a number of influential deputies of the Supreme Rada from the party po wer, Servant of the people. In the future, it is planned to launch a powerful information campaign to discredit Zelensky in order to force him from his post,' Russian intelligence finally notes. Source: Burkina Information Agency