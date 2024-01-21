‘We deserved the three points’ – Tunisia Coach

Tunisia Head Coach, Jalel Kadri is convinced his side deserved to win their game against Mali, after the one-all draw game at the Korhogo's Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly. The 2004 champions came from behind to salvage a point in what was an evenly balanced match between the two sides. Speaking after the match in Korhogo, Kadri is of the opinion that, both sides had a good go at each, but stated that they had better moments that should have resulted in a win for them. 'The match was very intensive, and we were very involved in all aspects of the game. We were looking for the victory but were unlucky not to get it after playing well for most parts of the game. 'The two teams were equal and the last 10 minutes were very difficult. We were not looking for a draw, we tried getting the win, but it unfortunately did not happen,' said Kadri. Kadri added that the game was also quite physical but provided a good test ahead of their final group match. 'What we have seen today is that we gave good offensive game. The y were very physical, and our players got some knocks but that did not stop us, and we continued working hard. 'Getting a point against Mali is very important and such a tough match is good for us ahead of the final group match,', he added. Tunisia would need the maximum points against South Africa in their final match to fancy any chance of making progress. Source: Ghana News Agency