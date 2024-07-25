Weather bit cloudy, temperatures up

Tunis: Temperatures will soar on Friday, ranging between 30°C and 35°C in coastal regions and between 36°C and 40°C elsewhere, reaching 42°C in the south-west with local sirocco blows. The sea is wavy to a bit choppy, getting gradually choppy in the Serrat area and gulf of Gabes. The wind is blowing east light to moderate and relatively strong in the afternoon near the coasts and in the south-west. The weather is a bit cloudy in most regions. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse