Weather clear on Thursday, highs ranging between 28°C and 44°C

Tunis: The weather Thursday is clear with highs ranging between 28°C and 35°C near coasts and 37°C and 42°C elsewhere, hitting 44°C locally in the south with Sirocco wind. The wind is blowing north in the north and east elsewhere, moderate to quite strong near eastern coasts and in the south and light to moderate elsewhere. The sea is a bit choppy in the north, choppy to a bit choppy near eastern coasts. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

