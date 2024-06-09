Weather cloudy Sunday, highs range between 27°C and 44°C

Tunis: The weather sunday is partly cloudy in most regions. Highs range between 27°C and 36°C in the north and 37°C and 44°C elsewhere, with local sirocco winds. The wind is blowing east in the north and south in the midland and the south, relatively strong to strong near coasts, western heights and in the south with local standstorms, and light to moderate elsewhere. The sea is choppy to very choppy in the north, a bit choppy to choppy and locally very choppy in eastern coasts. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse