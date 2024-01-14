Weather: Slightly cloudy

The weather will be slightly cloudy, on Sunday, then partly cloudy in most regions. The wind will blow strong from the East, strong near the coasts. It will be weak to moderate in the rest of the regions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (INM). The sea will be rough to very rough in the North, rough in the rest of the coasts and progressively very rough in the Gulf of Gabes. Maximum temperatures will be between 17 and 21 degrees and will reach 14 degrees in the western heights. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse