Weather very cloudy with scattered showers

The weather Saturday is very cloudy with scattered showers in the north and locally in the midland and the south. The wind is blowing southwest relatively strong to strong, particularly in central eastern regions with sandstorms. The sea is very choppy to choppy in the north. Temperatures dropped with highs ranging between 14°C and 20°C and reaching 12°C in heights. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

