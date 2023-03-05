Weekly Regional Cholera Bulletin: 1 March 2023 (Data reported: as of 26 February 2023)

Overview

The cholera outbreak in the WHO African Region continues to evolve, with 12 countries currently reporting cases. Cameroon has had an outbreak since October 2021, while Malawi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Nigeria reported cholera outbreaks in the first quarter of 2022. Kenya,

Mozambique, and Ethiopia reported their outbreaks between August and October 2022, while Burundi, Zambia, Tanzania, South Africa, and Zimbabwe reported cholera outbreaks between January and February 2023 This rise in cholera cases and geographical spread, in the region is happening in the context of Natural disasters such as cyclones (Mozambique, Malawi), flooding (Nigeria, Malawi), drought (Kenya and Ethiopia), Conflict (Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Ethiopia) and Multiple disease outbreaks including Mpox, wild polio, measles, COVID-19 pandemic, etc.

Many countries have limited and strained resources, Shortage of medical commodities including cholera kits and Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV). Poor sanitation and unreliable water supplies with increased cross-border movements also serve as driving factors for the outbreak across the region.

Cumulatively, 124 113 cases have been reported, including 2,940 deaths (Case Fatality Rate [CFR] = 2.4%) as of 26 February 2023. Malawi accounts for 39.3% (48 815) of the total cases reported since the beginning of the outbreak. Together with Nigeria, DRC, and Cameroon, they contribute to 89% (110 797) of the overall case load. Malawi also contributes accounts for 52.6% (1,547) of all deaths, and together with Nigeria, DRC and Cameroon, account for 94% (2,768) of cumulative deaths. Between 1 January and 26 February 2023, 28 412 cholera cases were reported, with 640 deaths (CFR = 2.3%).

Malawi accounting for 66% (18 659) of all cases reported in 2023, followed by DRC with 13.9% (3937) and Mozambique with 8.7% (2471). Of the deaths reported in 2023, Malawi accounts for 85% (543), followed by Kenya with 3.8% (24) and Nigeria with 3.3% (21)

Source: World Health Organization