West Africa Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated embarks on a trip to Ghana

A delegation from the West Africa Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Washington, has arrived in Ghana as part of efforts to reconnect with Ghanaians and seek ways to assess the quality and enhance the Sorority's international programming. The visit also serves as an opportunity for the delegation to assess the quality and enhance the state of its projects, appropriately plan, and visit some places where the ancestors of its members started their journey. 'During its trip, the delegation will visit Cape Coast Castle, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, and Black Stars Square among others in Accra and proceed to the Ashanti Region and visit other tourist sites.' Mrs Elsie Cooke-Holmes, International President of West Africa Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, said the mission of the trip was to connect with Ghanaians and explore the various tourist sites. 'We want to be able to connect with our members here in Ghana, we will visit the Cape Coast Castle and other tourist sites to be able to understand not only the rich history of Ghana, how we are connected to Ghana, but also to explore ways that we can help and support those here in this country,' she said. She added that 'It goes without saying that our global community is dealing with a lot of challenges and there is no better time for us, as an international sisterhood, to visit the projects so near and dear to our hearts.' She said under its International Awareness and Involvement (IAI) programmatic thrust the Sorority, concentrates on its work to bring solutions to the problems impacting communities worldwide, focusing specifically on initiatives impacting women and girls. 'Delta Sigma Theta is deeply invested in the care and keeping of its ancestral homeland and continues to support its seven international missions despite challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic. 'The Cape Coast Castle is a place where so many of our ancestors from Ghana were taken to the United States,' she said. Mrs Shaunte Williams, President of West Africa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority Incorporated, said the purpose of the trip was not for the members to experience the culture and heritage that Ghana had to offer, but as well go back to Cape Coast where their ancestors took their journey. She said, 'by the Sorority being here on behalf of the West Africa Alumni chapter, their contribution is to start more programmes here, have more planning here, do more things here, not just in one region, but across the country.' Mrs Williams said the organisation would organise breast cancer awareness walk, support schools, as well as help young girls in the various communities, especially those in the remote areas. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded on January 13, 1913, to provide scholarships, support the underserved, educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy, and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities. Since its formation, more than 350,000 women have joined the organization, making it one of the largest predominately Black women's organisations in the world. The Sorority uses its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust of economic and educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement to guide national programs, initiatives, and strategic partnerships.

Source: Ghana News Agency