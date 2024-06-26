Western North NPP condemns speakers’ action to walk Dr Kwaku Afriyie from the floor of Parliament

The Western North Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party, has condemned the decision of speaker Kingsford Sumana Bagbin to walk out Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Wiawso from the chamber of Parliament. According to the party, 'the action of the speaker was unprecedented and without justifiable cause and stand as a blatant act of disrespect towards the good people of Sefwi -Wiawso and Western North in general.' This was in a press statement signed by Mr Yaw Addo Harry, Regional Communication director of the party and copied to the Ghana News Agency. The statement called on the speaker to uphold the principles of fairness and equality that his office demanded and to cease his partisan behaviour that threatened the unity and integrity of Parliament. 'The NPP in the Western North region condemns in strongest terms the biased and disrespectful treatment meted out to the member of Parliament for Wiawso Constituency,' the statement said. The incident, the party believed was not just an afront to Dr Afriyie but an insult to the good people of Wiawso, the statement added. The statement continued that the party was committed to defending the dignity and rights of the people of Wiawso and Western North region in general. 'We stand united against any form of discrimination or bias and will not tolerate any actions that undermine the respect and representation our region deserves,' it said. It would be recalled that a comment by Dr Afriyie, in the chamber of Parliament on Monday, July 22, 2024, deemed disrespectful, attracted the speaker's anger, who directed a Marshall to walk the MP out. Source: Ghana News Agency