Western North Regional NPP Organizer praises Second Lady for revitalizing party

Mr. McDaniels Kwasi Nyame, the Western North Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has praised the second lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia for revitalizing the party during her Six-day campaign tour of the region. He indicated that the Second Lady's visit to the region had really revived and brought together party faithful both past and current executives to form a solid team to propagate the achievements of the party to make it formidable and attractive to retain power in 2024 The unity, he said, would go a long way to make the NPP more attractive and formidable to the electorate, especially floating voters to propel them to win the 2024 elections. At all the nine constituencies visited, Hajia Samira Bawumia was met by enthusiastic supporters to welcome her. Speaking at separate durbars organised in her honour at Sefwi Wiawso, Juaboso, Bodi, Akontombra, Aowin, Bia West, Bia East and Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituencies, the Second Lady said the December 7 general election was about the future and progress of the country and needed someone with a positive track record to be voted president. According to her, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who happened to be her husband Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had proven to be a candidate who could bring more development to the country and urged the electorate to vote massively for him in the upcoming general election. 'The NPP elected my husband to lead the party because he has what it takes to bring more development and continue the good policies of Nana Akufo-Addo government'. She highlighted some of the NPP achievements and interventions as the introduction of Free Senior High School Policy, One-District, One Factory (1D1F), One Constituency, One Ambulance, insurance of Ghana Card, Agenda 111 policy, restoration of nurses and teacher trainees allowances. Others are the creation of new regions, DRIP project which was recently launched by President to help improve upon roads infrastructure development in the country. The Second Lady further en treated the people of Western North Region to vote for all the NPP Parliamentary candidates within the nine constituencies to ensure more development in the region. At the various palaces, the chiefs expressed appreciation to the NPP government for the execution of various projects in the constituencies and the rolling out of the Free SHS policy. They, however, requested the construction of some major roads and the creation of additional Districts within the Region. Source: Ghana News Agency