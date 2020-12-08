NANJING, China, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Whale Cloud, a leading technology company providing software solutions and services for telecommunications and multiple industries, has achieved TM Forum’s Open API Conformance Certification for its ZSmart BSS/OSS suite. Whale Cloud becomes the second TM Forum member to earn a GOLD status with a total of 10 certifications including, Trouble Ticket, Customer Management, Party Management, Service Catalog, Usage Management, Service Inventory Management, Service Activation and Configuration, Service Ordering Management, Party Role Management and Payment Management.

The cloud-native BSS/OSS suite allows communications service providers (CSPs) to gain access to a subscription-based telecommunications solution, and collaborate with ecosystem partners on a single platform. Powered by big data technology, the suite incorporates data intelligence into BSS & OSS systems to help CSPs to facilitate business agility for faster time to market, minimize costs, increase new revenue streams, and improve customer engagement. In addition, the suite provides excellent 5G Out Of The Box (OOTB) capabilities, such as multi-dimensional charging, SBI interface adaptor, business flow for both SA and NSA mode, as well as partner onboarding, slicing management, hybrid provisioning, for verticals such as automotive, healthcare, and public transportation.

“We are proud to have attained TM Forum’s Open API Conformance Certification with a gold badge. By adopting the Open APIs, we are able to provide business agility to our customers and allow service providers to work with third-party partners, as well as to simplify IT processes and reduce market time to deliver new business solutions. Our BSS/OSS suite underpinned by TM Forum Open APIs will help CSPs accelerate their digital journey and stay competitive in this fast-paced industry,” said Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International.

“Congratulations to Whale Cloud for its Gold Open API Conformance Certification. This certification demonstrates that Whale Cloud has successfully completed the implementation of at least 10 Open APIs, which are critical to building new digital services and applications,” said George Glass, CTO, TM Forum. “To date, TM Forum’s Open APIs have been used by 22,000 users from 2,000 companies with 330,000 downloads worldwide. We thank Whale Cloud for their commitment to TM Forum and to the Open API standards which benefit the whole ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our collaboration on new concepts and innovations to improve our industry.”