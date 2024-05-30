WHO Misinformation ‘Harming Public Health and Turning African Smokers Away From Lifesaving Vapes’ – New Poll

World Vapers’ Alliance in Geneva

ABUJA, Nigeria, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The World Vapers’ Alliance, Campaign For Safer Alternatives (CASA), Foundation for Consumer Freedom Advancement and THR Nigeria have condemned the results of a new poll showing 70% of smokers in Nigeria and 69% in Kenya (74% worldwide) incorrectly believe vaping is equally as harmful as smoking.

This Misinformation Epidemic, revealed in research by Ipsos for the think tank network We Are Innovation, has been blamed on repeated statements from key institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the last six months alone, the WHO has published vaping and nicotine misinformation on more than ten occasions, including statements suggesting that vaping causes cancer and asserting that vapes often contain more toxicants than cigarettes.

This goes against most recent research and statements from public health authorities such as the UK’s National Health Service. The latter has published a guide to “Vaping Myths and Facts”, debunking some of the most significant misconceptions about vaping to help smokers access high-quality information.

Indeed, the countries that have been most successful in reducing smoking rates, such as Sweden and New Zealand, have embraced smoke-free nicotine alternatives in recent years, thereby significantly reducing smoking prevalence.

Sweden, which initiated the process much earlier, has already seen significant progress in public health outcomes, including an incidence of lung cancer death 41% lower than the EU average.

Commenting on the misinformation epidemic on World Vape Day, World Vapers’ Alliance director Michael Landl said: “The WHO is neglecting its responsibility to the world’s 1.1 billion smokers and is actively providing fearmongering, false information, depriving them of what has been proven to be the most successful tool we have in the fight against smoking.”

“Vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking. Public health officials have a responsibility to tell smokers this and save millions of lives in the process,” added Joseph Magero, Chairman at CASA.

“We have a unique opportunity to lead by example and prioritize harm reduction. By embracing safer nicotine alternatives, we can significantly reduce smoking rates and improve public health,” stated Uche Olatunji, Project Manager at THR Nigeria.

