WIN trains women with disability in livelihood skills

Women In Need (WIN), a local non-governmental organisation with focus on supporting females with disability, has trained some vulnerable women and girls in livelihood skills to assist their growth. They were empowered to break the myriad of barriers that hinder their growth and serve as a lifelong saving opportunity. The training will also help the women and girls fend for themselves and improve on their standards of living, rather than becoming a burden on society. This forms part of a three-year project by WIN, dubbed: 'Promotion of Equal Rights for Women and Girls with Disabilities,' with the aim of increasing women's capacity through entrepreneurship, financial literacy and life skills training to ensure their independence. Beneficiaries were trained on snail, palm weevil and mushroom farming techniques for economic empowerment. WIN has already trained the first batch in beads, fascinator and soap making among other things. All participants would be given financial literacy training to enhance profi t. Ms Susie Ama Korakoma Arkuh, the Executive Director, WIN, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the training that women and girls were the most vulnerable, hence the project was to empower them to become self-reliant and help in their development process. She said though the government was doing its best to provide security for the vulnerable, WIN found some loopholes, hence the idea of supporting them to bridge the inequality gap. Ms Abena Opare, the Mfantseman Municipal Director, Social Welfare Department, applauded WIN for its continuous support to persons with disability within the area. She called on all stakeholders to join hands in pushing forward the welfare of women and children and bridging the stereotypes against persons with disability. The Department would monitor and support the beneficiaries to ensure the intended outcomes were achieved, she said. Madam Grace Amoah, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude to the organisers for the opportunity to make money. She said her family l ost a snail farming business due to less knowledge about it and that with the training she would revive the business. Source: Ghana News Agency