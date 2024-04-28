‘Wofa K.K.’ goes home

Scores of people Saturday thronged the Forecourt of the State House to show last respect and bid final farewell to Martin Kwabena Kwakye, popularly known as 'Wofa K.K', the Director of Oman FM at Kencity Media Limited. As early as 0500 hours, some sympathisers already made their way to the venue to secure seats. The arrival and laying of his mortal remains in state aroused intense emotions as many could not hold their tears back seeing the once vibrant and articulate political show host lying lifeless. It was an atmosphere marked by repeated sessions of weeping and sad faces depicting people, who felt dejected, shocked and overwhelmed with many unanswered questions about life. The venue was beautifully set up with a touch of class and detail for every bit of decoration. Wofa K.K's pictures were hugely displayed at several parts of the venue with others embossed all over the canopies. Many sympathisers were clad in custom-made funeral prints having the late Kwabena Kwakye's picture on them. The funeral was attended by high profile personalities, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Chief Executive Officer of Kencity Media Limited; Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Founder and Leader of Movement for Change; government officials and several heavyweights of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Also in attendance were personalities from religious groups, media, academic and traditional authorities. Tributes poured in from his family and several individuals and institutions such as the Kencity Group, Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), the NPP, Gospel Music trio-Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, and the Ghana Journalists Association. The central theme in the tributes is his love for the things of God, selflessness, benevolence and good human relations. Bishop Boakye Acheampong, Accra East Regional Overseer, Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International,?d uring his sermon, urged everyone to live for God and always give Him first place in their lives. He said many people were struggling to find their feet in life because they had abandoned God's word and embraced other belief systems outside the Christian faith. The Clergyman said one's refusal to believe in the existence of God would not change the truth about Him and urged them to apply themselves daily to God's word which was able to keep them from error. Family and loved ones were cut to the heart when the mortal remains of Martin Kwabena Kwakye was being put into a hearse to be taken away for interment at the Sekyere Kwaman Cemetery in the Ashanti Region. They swarmed around the vehicle amidst wailing, making it difficult for the pallbearers to have easy access to the vehicle. Kwakye Kwakye fainted at the workplace and was rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre where he died hours later, according to his family. Wofa K.K is a seasoned journalist with over two decades of experience. He had worked with Adom 106.3 FM, a subsidiary radio station of the Multimedia Group Limited. Before his death, he was the host of Oman FM's political show 'Boiling Point'. Mr Kwakye was born on October 18, 1970. He died on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 after fainting at his workplace. He is succeeded by his wife and four children. Source: Ghana News Agency