Woman, 52, Honored as Best Farmer in Ho Municipality.

According to Ghana News Agency:ear-old physically challenged farmer from Takla Tokor, who was awarded the Best Physically Challenged Farmer Award. The event focused on the theme 'Building Climate-Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Food Security,' highlighting the need to adapt farming practices to climate change. Madam Gogah expressed gratitude to the agricultural department and the Municipal Assembly for their ongoing support. She encouraged fellow farmers, particularly women, to participate actively in farming, emphasizing the financial stability it can provide. She also urged the government to offer soft loans to farmers, addressing financial constraints as a major hurdle. Mr. Godwin Agbenyegah, the Municipal Agriculture Director, highlighted the importance of this year's theme. He announced the development of an early weather warning system through the Food System Resilience Project in partnership with GMet and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA). This system aims to provide crucial weather i nformation to aid farmers in planning effectively. The Municipal Assembly has also promoted cash crop cultivation through the Planting for Export and Rural Development programme, distributing 35,000 coconut seedlings and 20,000 mango seedlings to 231 farmers. Monitoring has shown 85-90 percent of the seedlings are thriving, with expectations to boost coconut production by 45 percent by 2028. Additionally, 1,150 farmers have been registered on the Ghana Agriculture and Agribusiness Platform (GhAAP), covering 24,500 acres of farmland to enhance access to agricultural inputs. Six farmer groups, comprising 410 men and 290 women, received training in rice parboiling and using rice for pastries and pizza. The department also partnered with New Age Agro to support 200 farmers with input credit. Mr. Agbenyegah outlined the department's vision to increase agricultural production in the municipality by 300 percent by 2028, starting with a targeted 60 percent boost in staple crops and vegetables by 2025. Mr. Divine R . K Bosson, the Municipal Chief Executive, commended government initiatives like Planting for Food and Jobs and others aimed at transforming the agricultural sector. He acknowledged challenges such as climate change, limited access to finance, poor road networks, high input costs, and post-harvest losses. The government plans to address these issues by improving farm access roads using equipment supplied under the DRIP programme. Togbi Ametsikor IV, Chief of Hoe, advised farmers to avoid practices leading to bushfires. National Fire Service personnel were present to educate farmers on preventing such fires. Madam Gogah, a mother of five, manages diverse crops across her farmlands, including maize, rice, yam, cassava, cowpea, okra, coconut, sugar cane, palm, groundnut, and citrus trees. Her achievements earned her a tricycle, a knapsack sprayer, a raincoat, Wellington boots, cutlasses, weedicides, insecticides, and a certificate of recognition. Her success story inspires others, particularly women, to view farming as a rewarding profession.