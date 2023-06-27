General

Women are partners for development, not competitors – NYA Director

Web DeskComments Off on Women are partners for development, not competitors – NYA Director

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has expressed need for men to complement women's efforts to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goals five and 10. He said the efforts to promote gender equality must not be seen as a platform for competition between men and their female counterparts, but a tool to ensure inclusiveness and tolerance for diversification. He said, 'In a society, where we have more females with few of them being able to occupy leadership positions, it is worrying and requires collective support to reverse the narrative.' Mr Sulemana said this while addressing participants at this year's annual summit on Sustainable Development Goals at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale. The summit was organised by the Local Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) of UDS and supported by Songtaba, Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA - GH) and the Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS). Hajia Adam Lamnatu, Executive Director of Songtaba, said the prevalence of deep-seated cultural beliefs, which continued to violate and deny women from reaching their full potential. She called on men to be gender transformative to position women as partners for development and agents for positive change.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

World on Fast-Track to Climate Disaster, International Panel Says

Web Desk

Climate scientists warn the world is courting disaster if it fails to swiftly do what’s required to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.The International Panel on Climate Change released a report on mitigating climate change. After two previous…
General

Prevention is better than cure – Bayelsa state vaccinates residents against Fellow fever

Web Desk

Yenagoa, 14 February, 2023 – It was between 11 am and noon on a recent Wednesday when health workers with their Geostyle boxes filled with the Yellow fever (YF) vaccines got to Kpansia area of Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA), Bayelsa State.Having l…
General

In Scorched UK, Source of River Thames Dries Up

Web Desk

At the end of a dusty track in southwest England where the River Thames usually first emerges from the ground, there is scant sign of any moisture at all.The driest start to a year in decades has shifted the source of this emblematic English river seve…