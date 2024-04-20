Women empowerment must go beyond advocacy, policies – First Lady

The First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo says women empowerment must go beyond advocacy and policy. She said it must focus more on changing mindsets and stereotypes. 'Empowerment is more than policies and programmes, it's a mindset change. It is about challenging outdated stereotypes, dismantling patriarchal structures, and fostering a culture of respect and equality,' she said. The First Lady said this at an event to celebrate women put together by Pascal Gally, a Play Maker. She said the new approach would induce change, and promote more inclusiveness which would position countries globally to reap more benefits. 'Multiple studies show that trillions of dollars can be added to global growth by advancing gender empowerment. Empowering women is not just a moral obligation, it is an economic and social imperative. When women are empowered, economies thrive, communities prosper and societies flourish,' she stated. Madam Anna Bossman, a legal practitioner and Ghana's Ambassador to France, Portugal, Monaco and UNESCO, played the role as an accuser of women whilst Ace Ankomah, a legal practitioner, also acted as a defendant. They advanced arguments for and against women deserving praise for their contributions to society and humanity. They were backed by witnesses which included Ms. Yvonne Bettkober, the Executive President in Charge of Transformation, Volkswagen Group and Dr. Evangelos Kyriakidis, an Archeologist and Founding Director of Heritage Management Organisation. Exercising her authority as the head of the grand jury of the mock trial, the First Lady ruled in favour of women deserving praise, stressing on the need for them to be granted access to fully participate in the socio-economic development of their countries. Pascal Gally, Founder of Choc des Legendes said women facilitated society's functionality. Madam Elsie Effah Kauffman, an academician and host of the National Science and Math Quiz, described the mock trial as entertaining and communicated the multi-dimensional nature of women. 'We have o ur own ways of doing things…as I sat there and listened, I think this is a very creative idea, it's been very entertaining and I enjoyed every bit of it,' she said. Madam Edinam Atatsi, a veteran Ghanaian actress, said the festival was a 'learning process' that communicated to her the need to help other females and speak out more on issues bothering women. Yvonne Bettkober, the Executive President in Charge of Transformation, Volkswagen Group, said society must defend the cause of women. Choc des Legendes (Clash of the Legends), a festival of Eloquence Arts and Culture, started seven years ago. The first, second and third editions were all held in Europe. This year's festival, themed: 'The Praise of Women', is the first time the event is held in Africa. Source: Ghana News Agency