Women’s FA Cup R64: Police Ladies dare Immigration Ladies in crunch derby, Berry Ladies face Jonina Ladies

The draw for the Women's FA Cup Round of 64 is set as security sides, Police Ladies and Immigration Ladies have a score to settle, this time not on the battle field but on the pitch. It would be a top clash between the two sides who would be hoping to sail through to the Round of 32 stage with ease. Premier League side, Police Ladies who finished runners-up in the Women's FA Cup last season are confident of jetting off to a successful start this time round having caused a scare in the competition. Immigration Ladies on the other hand, would fight to sweep all three points from their rivals despite being tagged as underdogs. Elsewhere, Premier League newbies Jonina FC would also chase for a place in the next stage of the competition against Berry Ladies. Berry Ladies were eliminated in the round of 32 stage last season after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Police Ladies. In other fixtures, PearlPia Ladies would take on Northern Ladies whereas defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies would face Fosu Royal L adies. Herein the full fixtures Upper East Region Zorkor Liberty Ladies vrs Kunkua Ladies FC Northern Ladies Yoo Ladies vrs FC Young Queens Kumbungu Ladies vrs FC Savannah Pearlpia Ladies vrs Northern Ladies Bolga All Stars Ladies vrs Tamale Super Ladies Anfaani Ladies vrs Nasara Ladies Upper West Region Wa All Stars Ladies vrs Bagabaga Ladies Real Crusaders vrs Kpongu Maidens Brong Ahafo Region Fosu Royal Ladies vrs Ampem Darkoa Ladies Gyagba Ladies FC vrs Jaman Vision Ladies FC Prisons Ladies vrs Ken Hammer Ladies Ashanti Region Dynamite Ladies draw a bye Osei Tutu Ladies vrs Soccer Angel Ladies Supreme Ladies vrs Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ashtown Ladies vrs Dreamz Ladies Fabulous Ladies vrs Kumasi Sports Academy Western Region Hasaacas Ladies vrs Blacoe Soccer Hassport Ladies vrs Immaculate Ladies Wisdom Ladies Fc vrs Leona Ladies Central Region Kessewa Ladies vrs Socrates Maidens Soccer Intellectuals vrs Sealions FC Essiam Socrates vrs Ali Royal Ladies Mfantsiman Royal Ladies vrs Ladystrikers Eastern Region Valued Girls vrs Kotoku Rush Ladies Volta Region Rootz Sistaz FC vrs Ketu Ladies Agave Glad Ladies vrs Dream Big Ladies Greater Accra Region Police Ladies vrs Immigration Ladies Berry Ladies vrs Jonina Ladies Blessed Ladies vrs Ideal Ladies Fc Epiphany Warriors vrs Anlo Ladies Army Ladies vrs GAR Ladies Halifax Queens vrs Faith Ladies Source: Ghana News Agency