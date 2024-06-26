Work resumes on Ashaiman to Akosombo Junction Road

Construction work on the 64-kilometre Ashaiman to Akosombo Junction Road has resumed after nearly a year-long suspension, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has said. The project, which is part of the Eastern Corridor Road upgrading (Lot 1), involves the design and construction of a dual carriageway from Ashaiman roundabout to Akosombo Junction and the construction of a flyover at Ashaiman roundabout. It also involves the construction of an interchange at Asutsuare Junction, the building of 11 pedestrian footbridges, three river bridges, and other ancillary works such as putting in place drainage structures and walkways. According to a statement from the Ministry to the Ghana News Agency, the Minister of the Sector, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, at a brief stopover earlier today, inspected the works on his way to the Volta and Oti regions. The Minister observed that the contractor was undertaking earthworks between Asutsuare Junction and Akuse Junction to widen the road into a dual carriageway, with additiona l work fronts opening up, including site clearing from Doryumu Junction towards Asutsuare Junction. The project commenced in May 2022, with a 30-month duration, expected to end in November 2024. However, it stalled in July 2023 due to the government's debt exchange programme with the IMF, the statement said. Source: Ghana News Agency