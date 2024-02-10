World Bank committed to support Tunisia (WB Group Executive Director)

The World Bank (WB) will continue its support to Tunisia so that it implements its projects,» said WB Group Executive Director Tauqir Shah, on Saturday, in a meeting he had with Finance Minister Sihem Nemsia, in the presence of WB Country Manager for Tunisia, Alexandre Arrobbio. During this meeting, the minister indicated that Tunisia is working to improve its budgetary balances and its economic situation as well as introduce reforms in accordance with «national guidelines». These reforms are meant to restore Tunisia's economic and financial stability, boost investment and establish the social role of the State, the minister pointed out. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse