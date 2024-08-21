World Mosquito Day: Entomologist calls for investment in mosquito-borne disease control tools

Dr Fred Aboagye-Antwi, a Senior Lecturer in Medical Entomology and Parasitology at the University of Ghana, says the country needs to invest in developing effective tools in the control of malaria and other mosquito-borne infections to save lives and boost economic development. As the world celebrates World Malaria Day, he stressed the need for a deepened understanding of the biology of mosquitoes to enable scientists to target them effectively. He said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that mosquitoes had a very important impact on public health because they transmitted a host of diseases to humans and cause morbidities and mortalities. 'If we relax in our efforts in the fight against malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases, malaria infections could get out of hand,' he said. He said mosquitoes transmitted Lymphatic filariasis, Zika virus, Dengue fever, West Nile virus, Chikungunya virus, dengue, and malaria, with a huge burden on humans. Dr Aboagye-Antwi, who is the In-Country Principal Inv estigator for Target Malaria, Ghana, said progress towards driving down mortalities and morbidities associated with malaria had stagnated hence the need for the development of new tools to complement the existing ones for malaria elimination. Presently Ghana controls mosquitoes with the use of Indoor Residual Spray, Insecticides, treated bed nets, lavea source management and the malaria vaccine. The entomologist said none of the tools were able to control mosquitoes effectively alone, hence the need for an integrated vector management approach that combined two or more of the approved mosquito control interventions. 'Research has shown that mosquitoes especially the Anopheles gambiae does not seem to play any positive role within the ecosystem and may not have any significant impact on the environment and other organisms when eradicated,' he said. Dr Aboagye-Antwi said Target Malaria was working towards developing mosquito control tools, including genetically modified mosquitoes, using either population s uppression or population replacement methods to reduce the malaria incidence. World Mosquito Day is a reminder of mosquitoes' devastating impact on global health. This Day is significant as it commemorates Sir Ronald Ross's discovery in 1897 that linked female Anopheles mosquitoes to malaria transmission. As we face a significant increase in mosquito-borne diseases worldwide, raising awareness and taking collective action is essential to combat this pressing health challenge. The Day is observed annually on August 20, and this year's in on the theme 'Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world.' It underscores the urgent need to close gaps in access to malaria treatment, diagnosis, and prevention. The theme highlights the critical importance of prompt diagnosis and effective treatment, which can prevent complications and save countless lives. World Mosquito Day highlights the dangers of mosquito-borne diseases and stresses the importance of prevention and treatment. There are ove r 3,500 mosquito species in the world, and only one per cent transmit the malaria parasite. He said controlling malaria by controlling mosquitoes was much more feasible and less complicated compared to controlling malaria infections in humans, which was more costly. Source: Ghana News Agency