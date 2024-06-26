World Vision Ghana hands over office complex to Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly

World Vision Ghana, an International Organisation, has handed over an office complex to the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly after ending their operations in the Municipality. The office, which has a warehouse and some auxiliary equipment, was presented to the Assembly as the Organisation ends its operations in the Municipality in October 2023 after 28 years of operations in the area. Mr Felix Owusu-Gyimah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), during the handing over ceremony, expressed his appreciation to the organisation for its positive impact on the lives of the people. He promised to maintain all the facilities after signing all relevant documents on behalf of the Assembly. Mr Ivan Aboagye, Krachi/Nchumuru Cluster Manager of World Vision Ghana, on behalf of the organisation, handed over a mechanised borehole to the people of Kabiti after its completion. Mr Aboagye, touching on history and achievements of the organisation, said World Vision Ghana had operated in Nkwanta for 28 years aft er its establishment in 1995. He said it provided numerous interventions in areas such as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, health and child protection. Mr Aboagye said the key achievements included construction of 50 boreholes, six mechanised water systems, 3-unit KG classroom blocks in 12 communities, 6-unit primary classroom blocks in 18 communities, five 3-unit classroom blocks and supporting 52 students through teacher training colleges. The closure of the World Vision Ghana Area Programme in Nkwanta South was celebrated under the theme: 'Celebrating 28 years of transformational development for children, their families, and communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality.' Source: Ghana News Agency