General

World will miss Buhari – Akufo-Addo

Web DeskComments Off on World will miss Buhari – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Africa and the world will miss outgoing Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari. 'As leaders, we all have our high and low moments, but I have no doubt that posterity will be kind to Muhammadu Buhari. 'West Africa, Africa, and, indeed, the world will miss his leadership - the leadership of the military ruler turned consummate democrat, who was extremely solicitous of Nigeria and Africa's interest, and who sought for principle in all decisions in which he took,' the President remarked. He was speaking at the public presentation and launch of two biographies, 'State of Repair - How Muhammadu Buhari tried to change Nigeria for Good', by Anthony Goldman, and 'The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari', by Senator Abu Ibrahim, in Abuja, Nigeria. The two new books talk about the legacies of President Buhari. He is expected to exit the seat of power on May 29, 2023, when the incoming government would be sworn in. President Akufo-Addo, who chaired the event, in a Facebook post, congratulated the Englishman, Anthony Goldman, and the Nigerian, Senator Abu Ibrahim, the two authors, for their industry and scholarship. He urged authors, poets and playwrights on the continent 'to tell the African story truthfully and with flair, and to give praise where it has been earned, and criticism where it is deserved.' In 2015, Buhari (born on December 17, 1942), was elected as Nigeria's President, the first time an opposition candidate assumed the helm peacefully, following years of political turmoil in the country. The former military leader had served as Nigeria's Head of State in 1984-85. Buhari assumed office at a period when jihadist insurgencies had reached their peak, with abductions and kidnappings being reported daily.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

UN Urges End to Sexual Violence in Conflict Areas

User1

Forcibly displaced by drought and extremist violence in southwestern Somalia, Fadumo Mohamed Abdi thought she had found safety in the Puntland region’s northeastern city of Bosaso. But one day in May 2019, while she and three other women were gathering firewood on the outskirts of their camp, they were accosted by four armed men, she […]
General

Sahara desert dust coats swathes of Spain

Web Desk

A mass of hot air from the Sahara desert dumped dust on large parts of Spain including Madrid on Tuesday, colouring the sky orange and coating cars and streets.People used hoses to wash down the dust in the centre of the capital where a brown film cove…
General

South Africa to enhance relations with Malawi

Web Desk

PRETORIA, President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Peter Mutharika on his re-election for a second term as the president of Malawi.In a statement, South Africa said the strong bond of friendship, historical bilateral ties and a shared vision for pro…