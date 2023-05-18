WR Minister charges Security committees to be proactive

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has called on the newly inaugurated Regional Security committees to be proactive and devise practicable strategies to curb climate change issues to improve security in the Region.

He said climate change was presenting new dynamics and posing greater threats to survival, hence, the need to have measures aimed at averting unforeseen circumstances and consequences due to lack of adequate preparations and mechanisms to mitigate it.

The Western Regional Minister told the committee members during the inaugural ceremony at the Regional Coordinating Council in Sekondi in the Western Region.

The four Regional Committees-Police, Fire, Prisons and NADMO and comprise of multi-disciplinary members to bring knowledge and expertise on board to help manage security situation, fire prevention, human reformation and disaster prevention and control has the overall aim of creating more peaceful and congenial environment for growth and development.

He said, 'You have been inaugurated to help solve problems in the Region.'

The Minister in reference to the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 1996 (Act 526) section 7A and B, which detailed the mandates of REGSEC and of which the committees would augment.

He said the mandate would include performing functions of the Council as the it may assign to it and provide early warning to government of the existence or likelihood of any security threat to the region, to the country or to the government.

Others are to assist in collecting, analyzing, and disseminating appropriate information and intelligence and report on activities that may constitute threats to the security of the region and the government.

The committees would also safeguard the economic well-being of the state, and threats posed by the acts of omissions of persons or organizations both within and without, protect the state against threats of espionage, sabotage, terrorism, and hijacking.

The various Committees took the oath of office and secrecy to uphold, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of Ghana as well as promoting confidentiality in their line of work.

The committees in a short interaction promised to uphold peace and security, help in proper human reformation to control crime, ensure adequate fire cover and safety, and make management of disasters a key priority.

Source: Ghana News Agency