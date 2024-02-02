Yameriga women receive equipment to facilitate business

Yameriga women's group, a farming group, has received a fridge and processing equipment to facilitate soya milk production in Yemeriga in the Talensi District of Upper East Region. The group received also four ice chests, a bag of sugar, a bag of soya beans, 200 empty bottles, 25 litter gallons of oil, a frying pan and accessories. The donation was made by the Council for Scientific Research Institute (, CSRI) and the Savanna Agriculture Research Institute (SARI) under the project called Creating Lands of Opportunity: Transforming Livelihoods through Landscape Restoration in the Sahel' (Lands of Opportunities for Global Mechanism in the Sahel), dubbed the LOGMe project. The three-year project which is being funded by the United Nations Conventions to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the Italian Government, aims to improve the economic wellbeing of women in eight communities in four districts in Upper East and Upper West Regions. Apart from the Yameriga group that received a fridge and assorted processi ng items, Dalaasa Women group in Builsa District and Tarikom women group in Bawku West District also received four ice chests, a bag of sugar, a bag of soya beans, 200 empty bottles, 25 litter gallons of oil, a frying pan and accessories each. The LOGMe project is supporting eight communities namely Dalaasa and Naadema in the Builsa District; Yameriga and Awaradone in the Talensi District and in Bawku West are Tarikom and Gbenga communities; Nanchala and Saakalu communities and in Sissala East District. In line with its sustainable value chain development plan, the CSIR-SARI trained beneficiary communities in good agronomic practices (GAPs) for improved production and productivity of maize and soybean during the 2022 and 2023 cropping seasons. Dr Iddrisu Yahaya, a principal investigator at CSIR/SARI before the presentation said the aim of the project was to also log farmers to other sectors in the agriculture value chain so that there was some income generation for them by enabling them to add value to the ir produce. 'For the sustainability of this project, that is why we are not buying them everything, and so we want them to contribute to buying the little ingredients so that they will own them. Also, given that they have been trained from production to post-harvest management and processing, it would keep them rolling,' he added. Dr Julius Yirzagla, a Co-Principal Investigator of the LoGME project encouraged the women to make good use of the items for their business and improve their income. Mr Joshua Diedong, the District Director of the Department of Agriculture, Builsa South, on behalf of the group thanked SARI for the gesture and added that the donation of the items would facilitate the work of the beneficiaries and make them more business-oriented, which his outfit was committed to giving the women the needed support. Madam Rita Ayebo, leader of the Tarikom women group of the Bawku West District who had already started the business of soya kebab after the training, said the business was lucrative an d the gesture by the SARI was in the right direction to empowering the women financially. Madam Hannah Yinbil, leader of the Yameriga Maltaba Women Association, while expressing her gratitude, said the items will help improve their business to enable them also to support their families. 'I also want to thank the funders of this project and, on behalf of my group, assure them that we will build on this start-up to sustain it and make meaningful incomes out of it as the project intends to improve our economic wellbeing,' she added. Source: Ghana News Agency