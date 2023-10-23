You Need Passion, Creativity To Succeed In Fashion Industry – Wearlala Creative Director

What led you into fashion?

Personally, Fashion Design is a way of me expressing my artistic side.

I have always had passion for fashion and a keen interest in clothing and textile from a young age.

It helps me express and bring my creativity and artistic skills to life by creating designs that are aesthically appealing.

I have also wanted to be an entrepreneur because it would give me the opportunity builds a successful brand.

Also, my mum who is a lover for arts encouraged me to sign up for a fashion design/ dressmaking course while I was at the university.

I usually go for the classes during the holidays. As time went on, I developed a keen passion in clothing and textile, drafting patterns and dressmaking.

Overtime I had mastered the skill of fashion designing and decided to turn it into a career because it allows me express my ideas and bring my visions to life.

Tell us more about your brand?

The name Wearlala was entirely my husband’s idea who is a co-founder of the brand. We wanted a name that will cut across any fashionable item and not necessarily clothes, and then we coined out lala from my nickname Kemolala.

So, we came up with WEARLALA which is a combination of wear and lala.

Wearlala fashion is a women’s wear bespoke brand that is tailored to making unique designs for women and children.

The brand is built on creativity and the use of quality and sustainable fabrics. It also organises workshops and trainings for individuals who have an interest and passion in learning the art dressmaking.

What inspired you to establish a dressmaking center or become a fashion tutor?

Teaching is something that comes to me naturally. When I was still a freelance Dressmaker and fashion designer, I usually promote my work online through social media,

I also create a lot of fashion contents and tutorials for other Dressmakers who had difficulty garment construction and pattern drafting techniques.

Over a period of time, a lot of people were benefitting immensely from my online tutorials, hence there was a need to create physical trainings and workshops.

It gave me a chance to have a closer interaction with other aspiring dressmakers and have a sense of fulfillment by impacting knowledge to others.

How did you get started in the industry?

I have been making clothes since 2010 as a freelance dressmaker and designer, but the business was registered officially in 2018. Wearlala is a female bespoke women’s brand that is strongly inspired by passion for creativity and seeks to bring a balance between the African culture and westernization. We gained strong ground in the industry through the influence of social media.

Asides creating and making bespoke clothing for our numerous customers, I also share loads of fashion contents like sewing tutorials and DIY projects on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to serve as a source of inspiration to aspiring designers.

What does it take you to stay up to date with the latest fashion trends and incorporate them into your designs?

I stay updated by following trends and trying to get inspiration from social media, fashion publications, fashion data bases like Business of Fashion, Vogue Business, WG:SN; a trend forecasting company that helps you get ahead of the right trends in fashion and other subscription based companies that give future insights and innovations in fashion related topics and other sectors.

How did you design and structure your dressmaking classes to ensure that students receive comprehensive training and development?

The classes are designed in such a way that it is easy to comprehend irrespective of your learning ability.

We have a structured learning curriculum that enables prospective students learn both the theoretical and practical aspect of Dressmaking with a very low ratio of teacher to students.

We also offer online sewing courses for those who cannot come for physical classes through recorded videos on various online platforms and channels.

How did you incorporate industry trends and advancement into your curriculum to ensure that students are prepared for the ever changing fashion landscape?

Any new trend in fashion is built on existing knowledge with little twists here and there.

One of the key technical skills we teach our students is ability to recreate styles from a basic design and you need to have an analytical mind to be able to conceptualise and bring to life a new design.

Do you have any opportunity for your students to showcase their designs?

We organise fashion exhibition for our students to encourage them to showcase their designs.

This is an avenue to market themselves to potential customers and also get inspiration from other designers.

It gives them a boost of confidence to be better dressmakers.

Do you envision your brand evolving in the future?

We intend to expand the brand outside of Nigeria focusing more on creating bespoke wears which is still a project that is yet to be launched but in the pipeline.

It would be a blend of African and western contemporary wears.

How do you incorporate sustainability and ethical practices into your designs and production process?

When designing a dress and also during consultation with my clients, I put into consideration the durability and versatility of the style and fabric to be used.

Using sustainable materials in creating pieces and designs is a key factor that helps to encourage sustainability and commits one to slow fashion.

I do a lot of research on suppliers of textile and fabrics who follow industry ethical practices on sustainability. In a nutshell, we make clothes that can be passed from one person to the other because of the quality of the material used.

What challenges did you face at the early stage and how did you solve them?

One of the major challenges I and my team faced was getting customers who understood the idea of purchasing garments using sustainable materials. It may be expensive buying a slow fashion garment, but pays off on the long run because it helps to reduce environmental pollution through washing, dyeing and so on.

We create consumer awareness by constantly talking to clients about importance of sustainability by using g quality and durable fabrics. Another challenge was advertising the brand outside Nigeria.

We were about to source for clients both within and outside Nigeria through word of mouth, referrals and social media.

Can you talk about any particular challenging project(s) you worked on and how you overcame the obstacles?

Personally, I have had quite some challenges on this career path, but I will mention a few.

One challenge is getting accurate measurements to make garments for clients abroad to ensure a perfect fit.

I overcome that problem by doing a virtual meeting via zoom or WhatsApp with prospective client to ensure the measurements are taken accurately.

Organizing fashion exhibitions for our fashion students is another herculean task but with team work and dedication, we are able to pull through.

What important lesson have you learnt in the fashion industry?

The industry is a very competitive one but it gives everyone a platform to showcase their talents and the market is very big.

You need to be very passionate and creative to be successful in the fashion industry.

Your creativity and uniqueness will make you stand out and create a brand niche for yourself. Another important lesson is the power of networking and collaboration which gives you the opportunity to meet and work with other fashion entrepreneurs.

What type of fabric do you enjoy working with the most?

Largely because I grow up in the northern part of Nigeria, my love for Ankara prints is second to none.

Ankara fabric is majorly made from cotton and it can be used to design a whole lot of African and contemporary styles.

African print fabric is known for its versatility and it can be transformed into aesthically appealing designs.

What are your hopes and ambitions for the brand for the future?

To build a healthy and sustainable fashion brand while maintaining its unique identity of fusing African style into contemporary designs in order to reach a global audience.