‘You underate any team at your peril’ – Algeria Coach

Djamel Belmadi Head Coach of the Algeria national team has said, the development of football has reached every corner of the continent, hence it is dangerous to under any team in the Africa Cup of Nations. Algeria lost by a lone to Mauritania and has been kicked out of the competition for the second consecutive time. Speaking to the media, Coach Belmadi said 'We are out of the AFCON for the second time and that's football. That's?how it is.? 'We have not been able to score,?and?we have not been able to make the difference. 'As I said in the beginning, we don't have any small team in this AFCON and you can be punished anytime with a set piece or a penalty, so we are not able to finish our chances and create more,' he noted. The Coach said, 'The observation right here is that we have conceded a goal, we can come back here and look at the goals that?we?conceded.?There are some?things that I cannot explain;?we haven't been able to score even though we had good plans and tactics. 'This is the mystery of foo tball. If we do not create chances, if we were dominated by chances created by the opponent teams, if we missed a lot opportunities, then we could say there is a sector that is not good but that was not the case in the matches we played, so these are things I can't explain,' he added. Source: Ghana News Agency