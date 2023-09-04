Young Brazilians win Vaalgras spring tourney at Keetmanshoop

Young Brazilians from Karasburg were on Sunday crowned champions of the first edition of the Vaalgras youth development spring tournament at Keetmanshoop in the ||Kharas region.

Young Brazilians beat Dates Eleven 7-6 on penalties after they drew 1-1 in the final match of the tournament, which started on Saturday at the J Stephanus Stadium and saw 19 teams competing.

Teams from the premier league, first, second and third divisions participated in the tournament.

According to Mareldea Konjore, the deputy chairperson of the Vaalgras Youth Development group, the event is aimed at raising funds through the entrance fees which they want to use to set up a vegetable garden and poultry farming at the village.

“We have so many kids from Vaalgras completing their Grade 12 who cannot afford to further their studies because of lack of funds and we plan to help them with at least registration fees from the proceeds we get from the vegetable garden and poultry farming. We also plan to set up a mini library with computers and printers where the youth can do online applications and type and print documents,” she added.

Officiating at the tournament on Saturday, ||Kharas Governor Aletha Frederick commended the youth group for ploughing back into their community. She called on other youth groups in all the region’s constituencies to come up with similar initiatives in order to boost young people’s morale.

“The young people must be inventors and innovators. Promoting the active participation of young people through sports is a step in the right direction. You are the social actors who can act to transform society and make improvements and I implore you to encourage yourself and be change driven,” she said.

Young Brazilians walked away with N.dollars 15 000 in cash and a floating trophy.

Dates eleven of Naute Dam won N.dollars 9 000 for coming in second, while Friends from Rehoboth and Chipolopolo from Keetmanshoop walked away with N.dollars 3 000 each as semi-final losers.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency