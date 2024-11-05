Young People Must Participate in Nation Building, Development – Coalition.

Accra: The Civil Society Coalition for the African Continental Free Trade Area (CSCAfCFTA) has urged young people to participate actively in Africa's building and development. The Coalition emphasized the role of youth in rebuilding more equitable, just, and inclusive nations and creating space for young people on the continent. According to Ghana News Agency, the Coalition highlighted that young people possess solutions to the social, economic, and political challenges facing the continent. This message was conveyed in a press release signed by Dr. Prince Emmanuel Brown, CEO of CSCAfCFTA, and was issued to commemorate Africa Youth Month, which is observed every November. Africa Youth Month, established by the African Union in 2006 under the African Youth Charter, is commemorated on November 1 each year. It serves as an opportunity for Africans, both on the continent and in the diaspora, to reflect and contribute towards promoting integration and coexistence. The event also aims to accelerate and implement political strategies and policies that foster transformation and growth in African member states. The CSCAfCFTA encouraged African youth to use this commemoration, as mandated by the Youth Division of the African Union Commission, to challenge barriers to meaningful youth engagement. The statement concluded by calling for unity among African youth to achieve the goals of this year's celebration theme.