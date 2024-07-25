Youth in Agriculture: Maphlix Trust Farms empowers NSS personnel and others

Maphlix Trust Farms, one of the largest vegetable producers in Ghana, has equipped National Service Personnel (NSS) and some Agricultural students with the required field knowledge. The service personnel and other tertiary students, numbering over 50, who were posted to the farm at Tadzewu in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region, expressed varying views and excitement to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during their stay. Master Pius Adenyo, an agriculture student from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Naspa President for Ketu North, during a tour by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the farm sites, explained that the new concepts and approaches to farming were learnt at Maphlix. He said they acquired much knowledge about agriculture activities, stating the exposure would position them to confidently venture into agribusiness. Master Adenyo, who is also the Volta/Oti Regional Public Relations Officer of the National Service Personnel Association (Naspa), said farming re mained his interest and that 'my presence at Maphlix Trust has enhanced my scope of future initiatives relating to agricultural activities for economic growth.' He said the exposure to real life practical approaches to the various farming methods such as irrigation, handling and preservation of seedlings, management of crops, and several others at Maphlix would help in his future endeavours. Some other experiences, Master Adenyo recounted, were issues regarding pest control measures, types of diseases, flood disasters that affected the company, the type of chemicals used in each situation, and others. On the development of Agriculture in Ghana, he said authorities ought to look at some of the policies relating to agriculture, adding that there some good policies but proper management and implementation remained a challenge. 'Government must come to the aid of commercial farmers with the needed farm inputs such as machinery and capital for food sustainability and economic growth.' He emphasised that the g overnment must broaden the area of subsidies on raw materials for farmers in the agriculture industry. Miss Paulina Gadri, an internship student from Ohawu Agricultural College, on her part, revealed that she was exposed to how the greenhouse setup was done and the various farming methods it entailed. She said the training had widened their knowledge of the various agriculture-related theories that were taught in school. Master Keneth Yirdebr, a level 300 agriculture student from the University of Energy and National Resources (UENR), told the GNA that Maphlix Trust Farms had brought much value to his future ambitions of becoming a great farmer. 'I have gained some new knowledge on vegetable production. These include the use of EC and Ph Meters to test the nutrient requirement for plants in the greenhouses,' he added. Master Yirdebr also appealed to authories to equip Maphlix Trust with the needed farm equipment and others to expand the Agric value chain, resulting in youth empowerment in the agricultura l sector. Mr Teyi Patrick, a supervisor at Maphlix Trust Farms, commended the students for their willingness to acquire new knowledge in their field of study. Dr Felix M. Kamassah, the Managing Director of the entity, posited that the practical aspect of every learning process was key in advancing the fortunes of growth. He said the team went through several stages at the base, including education sessions, field experience, and others. Dr Kamassah, who is also the President of the Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Ghana, indicated that his outfit would continue to empower individuals and groups interested in the agriculture business. He had since appealed to donor agencies and the government to equip his entity with the materials needed to boost the production of crops and others in the country. Maphlix Trust, in May this year, was hit by storm fury, causing huge losses to farm equipment and crops. Dr Kamassah, however, explained that he remained focused and optimistic about getting ass istance from philanthropists to expand his farming business. Over three decades, the National Service Scheme (NSS) has been associated with the agricultural sector, having posted students to the various farming sectors. Source: Ghana News Agency