Youth in New Juaben South trained in snail, catfish, and mushroom production

About 555 youth in the New Juaben South municipality have been trained in snail, catfish, and mushroom productions. Ms Tharzia N Akwetey, the New Juaben South Municipal Director of Agriculture, in an interview with the GNA noted that 187 of the youth trained were females. She disclosed that her outfit exceeded its target of training about 400 youth this year as many people took interest in the free training. The Agric Sector employs a chunk of people and had the potential to create jobs in processing or value addition and urged the youth to take the vast opportunities in the sector. Ms Akwetey noted that despite the immense potential in the sector, inadequate funds and logistics were major challenges affecting the Municipal directorate of Agriculture to roll out training programmes. 'We need money to roll out new programmes, conduct census to know the number of people in agriculture or farming activities in the municipality and provide extension services and training.' She noted that another challenge was staffing and appealed that staff who had gone on retirement should be replaced to avoid gaps in the services provided to farmers. Source: Ghana News Agency