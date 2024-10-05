Youth urged to upgrade skills, explore opportunities in tech industry

Mr. Richard Brandt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Codetrain Africa, has urged the youth to develop their skills, and explore opportunities in the fast-growing technology industry. He said the booming tech economy and increase in remote jobs in the sector, had created a demand for more Ghanaian and African talent to improve their expertise and boost their employability in the industry. 'There are not too many Africans and Ghanaians leading the global tech scene…Ghanaian youth are tech-inclined, and it will be good to have more young people take up leadership positions in the world of tech,' he noted. Mr. Brandt made the remarks when Codetrain Africa, a software engineering and design institute based in Accra, hosted its 'Demo Day' innovation challenge. The event provided trainees with the opportunity to showcase their technical abilities and creativity to a diverse audience, including potential employers and company representatives. Some 14 students teamed up to tackle problems presented by companies from various countries, including Germany, Ireland, Senegal, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Ghana. They displayed mobile and web applications such a 'Leave Management System' for employers and employees, and the 'Prescribe' mobile application which allows people to book appointments with doctors. 'Codetrain Africa takes committed tertiary graduates from any field of study and transforms them into sought-after innovators through its holistic education-to-employment programme. 'This comprehensive training prepares students to transition seamlessly into the tech industry, fostering a new generation of tech talent ready to thrive in the global market,' Mr. Brandt stated. He said that since its founding, the institution had trained over 700 individuals, with more than 89 percent securing jobs within six to nine months after graduation. Mr. Brandt said Codetrain was dedicated to 'closing the skills gap by providing students with the technical expertise needed for future tech roles.' 'Our success, over the yea rs, reflects Codetrain Africa's ability to prepare students for roles in top-tier firms both in Africa and abroad. We aim to create lasting change within our community and beyond, by providing access to quality education and contributing to economic growth,' he added. Musician Kojo Cue, while engaging with the trainees, encouraged young software developers to apply their skills to address challenges in the creative industry and beyond. Some trainees shared their experiences and urged young people to seize opportunities in the tech industry. Ms. Grace Djobokou, a student, emphasized that girls could excel in the technology sector and should actively participate in technology training programs without hesitation. Mr. Benjamin Shadrach Tetteh, a developer who created the 'Prescribe' mobile application for a company in Berlin, Germany, acknowledged the challenges he faced while working on the project but expressed satisfaction with the result. Source: Ghana News Agency