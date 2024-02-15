Zaghouan: TND 17.4 million for 3 projects in agricultural sector

The local agricultural development authority in Zaghouan has allocated 17.4 million dinars for the implementation of three agricultural projects planned for this year. In a statement to TAP, Project Manager Ramzi Mlaouah pointed out that these planned projects relate in particular to agricultural water infrastructure, water and soil conservation and forestry management. The first project provides for the drilling of nine wells, the rehabilitation of five public irrigation areas and ten kilometers of rural roads, the creation of an irrigation area at Zribet El Olya and the equipping and electrification of nine irrigation water pumping stations at a cost of 11 million dinars. The water and soil conservation project, estimated at 3.4 million dinars, mainly involves the development of the El Ouja lake, the protection of the town of Nadhour against flooding and the construction of 30 structures to supply the water table and 30 others to protect wadis. The forestry development project includes the development o f 30 kilometres of forest roads and a study on the rehabilitation of the Djebel de Zaghouan National Park and Ecological Museum, at a total cost of 3 million dinars. The total cost of the project for the development and promotion of the agricultural sector, to be launched in 2020 and financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), is around 106 million dinars. This investment is earmarked for the promotion of three major agricultural sectors, including olive cultivation, the dairy sector and agricultural infrastructure. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse