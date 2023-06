Zimbabwe's parliament approved a controversial law that ostensibly promotes patriotism but has been condemned by the opposition as a "draconian" attempt to stifle dissent ahead of national elections. The bill, passed by the lower house on Wednesday evening, criminalises acts that damage "the sovereignty and national interest" of the southern African country. In the most extreme cases, violators run the risk of up to 20 years in prison.

Source: France24.com