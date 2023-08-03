National Politics

Zimbabwe court reinstates opposition candidates

Zimbabwe's Supreme Court has cleared 12 candidates from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change to contest in this month's general election, quashing a High Court ruling that they had registered after the cut-off time.

Four candidates from smaller opposition parties were also reinstated on the ballot, following the unanimous decision from the judges - but the reasoning behind the ruling has not yet been published.

The pre-election period has seen numerous court cases after the chaotic registration day on 21 June.

Candidates were registering late into the night, past the prescribed 16:00 deadline.

Dozens of candidates failed to register over payment and other logistical challenges.

The general election is due on 23 August.

Source: BBC

