Zimbabwe opposition supporter killed ahead of rally

An opposition supporter in Zimbabwe has been killed while travelling to an election rally, according to the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The death comes during an increasingly contentious and violent campaign period.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Tinashe Chitsunge was among a group of supporters who were assaulted and stoned as they headed to a rally in Glen Norah, a suburb of the capital, Harare.

Pictures posted on social media appeared to show a man in jeans lying on the ground in a pool of blood with the party's yellow T-shirts covering his head.

Cellphone videos posted on social media appeared to show the attack, as a large group hurled a barrage of stones at a lorry ferrying CCC supporters, ripping campaign posters off the vehicle.

Zimbabwe's ministry of information expressed its condolences to the deceased and said police were investigating the incident.

Source: BBC