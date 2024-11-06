Zimbabwe Police Compensate Covid-19 Lockdown Assault Victim.

GWERU: The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has paid over ZWG140,000 to Amos Siska, a Gweru resident who suffered police brutality during the national lockdown four years ago. Siska was severely assaulted by law enforcement agents enforcing the government's lockdown regulations. According to Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, the incident occurred in April 2020 when ZRP officers approached Siska and other residents queuing at Stanbic Bank in Gweru. The officers assaulted Siska, then 48, with truncheons, booted feet, and open hands, resulting in serious injuries, including a fractured arm. Following the assault, Siska engaged Reginald Chidawanyika from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to sue ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe. The lawsuit sought damages for shock, pain, suffering, and medical expenses incurred during treatment. In April 2022, Gweru Provincial Magistrate Miriam Banda ordered Matanga and Hon. Kazembe to compensate Siska for the damages. However, they delayed complying with the court order, prompting Siska's lawyer to initiate contempt of court proceedings and threaten their arrest. Siska's prolonged wait concluded recently when Hon. Kazembe and Matanga complied with the court order, paying ZWG143,368 to Siska as compensation for the violation of his rights due to police brutality.