Zimbabwe records over 3,000 suspected cholera cases, 19 deaths: Cabinet

Zimbabwe has recorded a cumulative 3,017 suspected cases of cholera, including 19 confirmed deaths and 52 suspected deaths, cabinet has announced.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa told the media during a post cabinet briefing that a total of 2,910 recoveries have been recorded to date.

“The nation is informed that as of 24 June 2023, Zimbabwe’s cumulative suspected cases had reached 3,017, with 2,910 recoveries, 19 confirmed deaths, and 52 suspected deaths.

“The case fatality rate (CFR) for all deaths, confirmed and suspected, was 2.4%. All provinces have reported cholera suspected cases, with Manicaland having recorded the highest number at 1,251, followed by Harare with 1,121 and Matabeleland South Province with 277.

“Cholera confirmed deaths have been recorded in Manicaland (12), Harare (3), Mashonaland Central (2), and Mashonaland West and Masvingo with one case each. Regarding the regional situation, a cumulative 154,317 suspected cholera cases and 2,747 deaths have been reported in the African Region,” Mutsvangwa said.

She also said the government will ensure that water challenges are dealt with to stop the spread of the disease.

“Government will implement a multi-sectoral approach led by the Minister responsible for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, in order to address the water, sanitation challenges which are fuelling the cholera outbreak,” she added

Source: Nam News Network

