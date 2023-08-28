National

Zimbabwe runner-up accuses president of poll coup

Zimbabwe runner-up accuses president of poll coup

The runner-up in Zimbabwe's presidential election, Nelson Chamisa, has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of carrying out an electoral coup.

The leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change described official results from Wednesday's election as a sham, and argued that international observers had reached the same conclusion.

It’s not a surprise that these elections have ended up in dispute.

At a press conference, Mr Chamisa, who got 44% of the votes against Mr Mnangagwa's 52.6%, accused the electoral body of announcing false results.

He has not yet provided evidence of his allegations and has a week to take his case to court.

Mr Chamisa said there would be change in Zimbabwe whether President's Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF wanted it or not – he said he would not wait another five years.

Mr Mnangagwa has dismissed international criticism of the poll, and insists that Zimbabwe's election is fair.

Some monitors - including those from southern Africa - said the poll fell short of international standards and the requirements of Zimbabwe's own constitution.

Source: BBC

Web Desk

