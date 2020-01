by Reuters

More than half the country's population faces food shortages after maize harvests halved last year

HARARE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has only 100,000 tonnes of grain in its strategic reserves, enough to last just over a month, as the southern African nation suffers the effects of a severe drought, according to the agriculture minister.

