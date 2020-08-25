City authorities in Zimbabwe’s capital say they are facing a severe water shortage, and public health concerns, as water levels in dams supplying Harare have “drastically” dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Charities have stepped-up free water deliveries to poor neighborhoods but, authorities say social distancing is a challenge at public water points. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare.

VIDEOGRAPHER: Blessing Chigwenhembe

PRODUCER: Marcus Harton

Source: Voice of America