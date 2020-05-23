Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, expressed Zimbabwe’s gratitude to the visiting team of Chinese medical experts, for sharing their experience and knowledge with Zimbabwe’s front-line medical staff in fighting the COVID-19.

He extended the appreciation in a letter, read out by Zimbabwean Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo, at a joint press conference at the conclusion of the team’s two week visit to the country.

He said, Zimbabwe’s medical staff had benefited immensely from the team’s front-line knowledge in fighting COVID-19.

“It is my hope, as you leave us, that you carry fond memories of Zimbabwean people in your hearts and minds, and that you will, forever, take pride in knowing that you have made a personal and hugely valuable contribution, to ensuing that Zimbabwe, like China, is poised to emerge victorious from its battle against this deadly pandemic,” Mnangagwa said.

During its visit, the 12-member team of Chinese medical experts toured four of the country’s 10 provinces, to share their experience with local medical staff in combating the pandemic.

The team also donated medical supplies to the hospitals they visited, including Marondera Provincial Hospital, Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital and Mvurwi Hospital.

The team, which arrived in the country on May 11, met Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, senior government officials and World Health Organisation officials, among others

