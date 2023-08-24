FAO Enhances Brucellosis Detection in KAZA Through Specialized Training

80-year-old Mnangagwa seeks 2nd term as Zimbabwe votes to elect new leader
Tunindex extends losses in subdued trading session
The Tunindex continued its downward trend for a second session on Wednesday, losing 0.19% to 8,869.44 points. Trading activity remained subdued, with a total turnover of 3.4 million Tunisian dinars (TND), as reported by “Tunisie valeurs” in its daily …
Zimbabwe: Voting underway despite delays, slow internet
Voting is underway in Zimbabwe’s second general elections since a 2017 coup deposed the late ruler Robert Mugabe.Zimbabweans will elect a new president, 210 national lawmakers and 1,970 local government and municipal leaders.Voting officially began at…
Oshana investment conference starts at Ongwediva
The first-ever Oshana investment conference commenced at the University of Namibia (UNAM) Jose Edurdo Dos Santos Campus in Ongwediva on Tuesday.The two-day conference held under the theme ‘Igniting economic growth,’ is aimed at unlocking the region’s …