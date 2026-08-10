FAO Enhances Brucellosis Detection in KAZA Through Specialized Training

National
iNDUSTRY
Ghana’s Pension Funds Could Unlock Over $1 Billion for Private Capital: AVCA Report
Accra: A new report by the African Private Capital Association (AVCA) reveals that Ghana’s pension funds have the potential to unlock over US$1 billion for
Literacy
KAIPTC Celebrates 14th Graduation, Calls for African-Led Peace Initiatives
Accra: The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has held its 14th graduation ceremony in Accra. In all, 101 graduates drawn from Ghana, Nigeria,
Recent Posts
Health Services
NHIA Regional Director Refutes Claims of Return to ‘Cash and Carry’ System
Tamale: Mr. Alhassan Abdulai, the Acting Northern Regional Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has dismissed claims that Ghana is reverting to the
Ghana Armed Forces Committed to Advancing Health Research Initiatives
Accra: Air Vice Marshall Joshua Lartei Mensah-Larkai, the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, emphasized the Military High Command’s ongoing support for research
Culture
Accra Comes to Standstill as Thousands Throng Shatta Wale’s Concert
Accra: Thousands thronged Independence Square in Accra to witness Shatta Wale’s birthday concert, one of