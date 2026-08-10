  • August 10, 2026
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Breaking News
FAO Enhances Brucellosis Detection in KAZA Through Specialized Training
New US Permanent Visa Bond Rule Impacts 30 African Nations
Saïed and El-Sisi Call for Stronger Cooperation and Unity to Tackle Regional Challenges
Global Water Bankruptcy Threatens African Utilities’ Survival
Power Africa Today Brings Global Policymakers, Regulators and Market Experts to African Energy Week (AEW) 2026
President Kais Saied Meets with Belgium’s Ambassador at End of Mission
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