FAO Enhances Brucellosis Detection in KAZA Through Specialized Training

Industry

Tunindex extends losses in subdued trading session

Web DeskComments Off on Tunindex extends losses in subdued trading session

The Tunindex continued its downward trend for a second session on Wednesday, losing 0.19% to 8,869.44 points. Trading activity remained subdued, with a total turnover of 3.4 million Tunisian dinars (TND), as reported by “Tunisie valeurs” in its daily …

Industry

Oshana investment conference starts at Ongwediva

Web DeskComments Off on Oshana investment conference starts at Ongwediva

The first-ever Oshana investment conference commenced at the University of Namibia (UNAM) Jose Edurdo Dos Santos Campus in Ongwediva on Tuesday.The two-day conference held under the theme ‘Igniting economic growth,’ is aimed at unlocking the region’s …