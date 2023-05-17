General

Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon to launch short code for registration

Web DeskComments Off on Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon to launch short code for registration

Organisers of the annual Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon will on Tuesday, May 23, launch a special Short Code for participants to register for the race. The short code is to afford athletes and participants a convenient and efficient platform to register as well as receive instant feedback after registration. A statement from the organizers said, the event would be held at the newly constructed Zimansky Hotel, Roman Ridge, Accra at 11am. Unlike the previous year, participants would register through a special short code developed by TXT Ghana, one of the partners of the event. The user-friendly short code also gives opportunity to participants to select their race and make appropriate payment after registration. In attendance would be official of Medivents Consult, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Ghana Athletics, Ghana Traditional Council, sponsors, and the media. The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is fixed for Saturday, July 29, 2023, from the Accra Sports Stadium to Mantse Agbona, James Town. Over 1000 participants are expected to compete for honours in 21-Kilometers, 10-Kilometers and 5-Kilometers. There would be other races such as wheelchair, deaf race and skating. The race is headlined by Serene Insurance Ghana Limited, with HD Plus, Allied Consortiums, Parin Africa, mybet.Africa.com, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, RekFoli Herbals, G4S and Zimansky Hotel as sponsors. Global Media Alliance, www.sportsnetghana.con, the Inquisitor are the media partners. The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is part of activities making the annual Homowo festival and the 125th Anniversary of the AMA.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General News

Aviation: Commission updates the EU Air Safety List to maintain highest level of protection for passengers

Web Desk

Today the European Commission updated the EU Air Safety List, the list of airlines that do not meet international safety standards, and are therefore subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union. The EU Air Safety L…
General

UN Official Meets with Sudan’s Ousted PM, Who Remains Under House Arrest

Web Desk

The United Nations discussed possible steps forward with ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Sunday, a day after hundreds of thousands of people marched in protest of last week’s military coup.Volker Perthes, the U.N. special representative t…
General

Israel and Sudan Close to Peace Deal, Officials Say

User1

Israel and Sudan said Tuesday they are close to reaching a peace agreement, just days after Israel concluded a historic agreement with the United Arab Emirates. A Sudanese Foreign Ministry official said that the government is “looking forward to concluding a peace agreement with Israel,” the Associated Press reported. Sky News Arabia quoted Sudanese Foreign […]