African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum

An important component of the Summit’s three-day agenda is the African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum, which will be held on December 13.
President Biden outlined in the U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa, our African diaspora is a source of strength. The African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum will elevate our diaspora engagement to strengthen the dialogue between U.S. officials and the diaspora in the United States and provide a platform for young African and diaspora leaders to fashion innovative solutions to pressing challenges. The Forum will feature breakout sessions on higher education, the creative industries, and environmental equity, utilizing the theme ‘‘Amplifying Voices: Building Partnerships That Last.’’
A full agenda with speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. The Department of State is eager to welcome exceptional young leaders to participate in the Forum.
The Forum will be held in person on December 13, 2022. The U.S. Department of State is seeking exceptional young leaders to participate in the event. Ideal participants will be Africans and people of African descent living outside of Africa who are between the ages of 21–35 and actively engaged on issues related to higher education, creative industries, or environmental equity.

Source: US State Department

